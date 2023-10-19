I&M Bank has built a reputation for engaging with the communities where they operate, with the aim of bettering the livelihoods of the different communities, and boosting community initiatives.

According to their principle, an organization can only be as strong as the society it operates in.

And over the weekend, I&M Bank Uganda was at it again, as they partnered with the Lohana Community of Kampala and the Indian Association Uganda, once again, to celebrate the Navratri 2023.

The annual ten-day celebration is a very important period in the Hindu Indian culture.

Navratri marks a period of religious reflection and fasting in honor of the Divine goddess Durga, which is followed by feasting and celebrations with Indian dances like Garba and Dandiya.

The festivities got underway on Friday 13, 2023 with a sponsors’ Party at the Lohana Academy School Grounds, which was followed by a Pre Navratri for all communities on Saturday, at the same venue. The curtain call will be on Monday 23, 2023.

I&M Bank Uganda, are the platinum sponsors of the Navratri 2023, with a shot in the arm of Shs 10m. The bank was represented by their Head of I.T- Kumar SNVS, and Hiral Patel from the treasury department.

I&M Bank has a longstanding rich and commendable relationship with the Indian community, which also reflects in the institution’s customer database, that comprises of a good number of loyal Indian clients from different sectors.

“I&M Bank has a massive Indian clientele and we found sponsoring such a transcendent celebration as the ideal way of giving back and strengthening that emotional connection with the Indian community. This highlights the bank’s commitment to cultural preservation and community engagement which represents our enabling giving core value. Our vision is to also positively transform the physical, social and economic environments of communities in Uganda and this serves the notion right,” said Annette Nakiyaga, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, I&M Bank Uganda.

An initiative of this magnitude also has the ability to raise brand awareness and reinforce the bank’s association with the festival

This globally celebrated feast has each of the nine nights associated with a different form of goddess Durga, and the festival culminates with Vijayadashami or Dussehra, which celebrates the victory of good over evil. It’s a time of joy, devotion and celebration with about 2000 people participating in Kampala.