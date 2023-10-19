The state minister for investment Evelyn Anite has hailed Stanbic Bank for championing the spirit of supporting and uplifting the women entrepreneurship in Uganda.

She implored the women to prioritize best practices in the day today business operations in order to benefit from different government empowering projects.

“There is no way women can thrive in business when they are not doing the best practices like legalizing business, paying taxes, keeping records among others. If you don’t do this, then there is no way the government can support or partner with you. Even commercial banks like Stanbic Bank cannot give you all the financial support, if you don’t uphold those principles,” Anite said.

She was speaking at the annual Women in Business Forum running under the theme ‘Breaking Barriers to Trade 2023’ at Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

The event brought together several women entrepreneurs and an opportunity to network as well as learn new business skills but the bank also showcased a range of financial solutions that can support the growth of their enterprises.

Minister Anite stressed the need for value addition, branding and proper packaging of products as key

factors towards running a successful venture.

The Uganda Investment Authority Director General Robert Mukiza, advised the women to make good use of the different government ministries, departments and agencies like UIA in order to get free advisory services, land, warehousing space among other business enabling platforms.

He said UIA has continued simplifying work for different businesses like digitizing the certification and licensing process for both local and foreign investors.

“A company is eligible for an investment license after it has been incorporated in Uganda and meets the following thresholds. Foreign firms must have a capital investment that exceeds $250,000 whereas domestic firms must exceed $50,000. Application for an Investment License from the Uganda Investment Authority can be done online. After all required documentation is submitted and is satisfactory, the license is issued within 48 hours at no cost. Therefore it’s high time women took advantage of this opportunity,” Mukiza said.

The annual Women in Business Forum by Stanbic Bank was organized in partnership with the Global Influence Club.

Eve Mpalampa, the Stanbic Bank, the Head of Oil and Gas Business Commercial Banking said hosting the event was part of the bank’s purpose of ‘Uganda is our home, we drive her growth.’

She said Stanbic is committed to running programs and products that can help to transform society, and empowering women in business is one their priorities.

“As a bank we have many products, but because of the passion we have towards elevating women, we rolled out the Stanbic for Her Initiative. This offer includes training in financial literacy, cash flow and management of working capital, loan management, managing savings and debt. Mentorship, and advisory services are also extended by the bank with support from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and Stanbic Business Incubator, “Mpalampa said.

The IFC is the private lending arm of the World Bank Group.

The Stanbic for Her programme, equips women entrepreneurs with basic business management skills and links them to market opportunities through the bank’s expansive commercial networks, reaching over 10, 000 beneficiaries by June 2023.

Through the programme, women have also accessed shs65 billion in discounted credit at 15.5%, the lowest in the market, and had also mobilized more than shs15 billion in deposits.

“We are pleased with the programme’s outcomes, achieved within less than two years since we launched it. With the skills gained, women have exhibited an impressive ability to run their businesses with efficiency and have also proven to be disciplined customers, borrowing and repaying their loans, on schedule,” said Mpalampa.