By Emma Ngabire & written with the help of A.I.

Legendary group UB40 are finally coming to Uganda. The group, famous for songs like Red Red Wine and Kingston Town will be performing in Kampala on December 21 at Kololo Independence Grounds. Talent Africa partnered with Next Media to make this possible.

Meet the band’s mesmerizing members, each a maestro in their own right, and enjoy the ride into a world of reggae enchantment! UB40 – where the music never stops and the vibes are sweeter than red, red wine!

Robin Campbell – The Maestro of Guitar Grooves

Guitar virtuoso and founding member, Robin Campbell, is the mastermind behind those infectious grooves that have made UB40 a global sensation. His fingers dance on the strings, conjuring up irresistible melodies.

Earl Falconer – The Bassline Enchanter

The heartbeat of UB40, Earl Falconer, is the man responsible for crafting those magical basslines that make your body sway uncontrollably. His fingers pluck and thump the strings with the precision of a musical maestro, creating a magical, reggae-infused undertone defines UB40’s groovy style.

Norman Hassan – The Percussion Master

Meet Norman Hassan, UB40’s Master of rhythm. With his mesmerizing percussion skills, he infuses every song with a dose of infectious island rhythm that is the pulse of UB40’s sound.

Jimmy Brown – The Groove Guardian

Jimmy Brown is the groove guardian of UB40, responsible for those irresistible drumbeats that make your body move instinctively. His rhythmic mastery provides the heartbeat of the band, ensuring that every UB40 song is a rhythmic journey you won’t want to end.

Matt Doyle – The Soulful Crooner

Matt Doyle is the new kid on the block, after replacing the iconic Duncan Campbell as UB40’s Lead singer. With his smooth, honeyed vocals, Matt’s voice will have you feeling the emotion in each note. His voice is the very essence of UB40’s timeless sound.

Martin Meredith, is UB40’s saxophonist and keyboardist, and he is a master of melody and harmony. He joined the band in 1997, after playing with various jazz and funk groups. Martin has a flair for improvisation and adds a touch of sophistication to the band’s sound.

Laurence Parry

Band Trumpeter and trombonist Laurence Parry is a powerhouse of brass. Loved for bringing fun and humour to the band’s stage presence, Laurence is gifted with phenomenal range and technique, and he can make his instruments sing, scream, or whisper.

These are the seven extraordinary talents behind the legendary UB40, a band that’s not just about music but about crafting an experience that’s nothing short of magical.