Prominent city lawyer, David Balondemu has been reportedly arrested on charges of defrauding a South Korean investor of billions of money.

Balondemu, who is also the Kampala Land Board chairman, was arrested on Wednesday by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SHACU) upon complaints he had defrauded Hyun UK Kim, a Korean investor, out of $600,000 (Shs2.2 billion), a local website reports.

The lawyer is said to have been detained at SID Kireka, pending court hearing.

Balondemu has been the chairman of Kampala Land Board since 2020, following his appointment by the Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago.

His appointment faced opposition from some whistleblowers who at the time, accused him of involvement in several fraud cases.

At the time, Balondemu had been among the city lawyers investigated by Kibuli CID department for working with gold dealers to fleece unsuspecting foreign investors of billions of money through fake gold deals.

His arrest comes days after Police, together with SHACU arrested and arraigned two suspects; James Mugisha Jeff and Maviri Godfrey before the KCCA Chief Magistrates Court for involvement in defrauding the Korean investor.

The accused were charged with obtaining money by false pretence and conspiracy to commit a felony, and were remanded until October 25, 2023.

It is alleged that between August and November 2021, Kim was defrauded over US$300,000 (Shs1.1 billion) in a 53kg gold scam in Kampala.

The investor was introduced to the deal by Mugisha James Jeff who knew the alleged gold seller who was still at large at the time of arrest. It is said that during all interactions, Maviri was always in the company of the gold ‘seller’.