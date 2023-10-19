Political analysts and legal experts are at odds over the recent legal disputes within opposition political parties, with some suggesting a concerning trend of the legal system’s potential weaponization.

Legal experts, however, dismiss these claims as mere “sour grapes,” prompting a fierce debate within the political landscape.

As opposition parties turn to the courts for resolution, concerns arise about whether the judiciary is easing or exacerbating the situation, with discontent growing.

Political analyst Patrick Wakida expressed concern, states, “The current judiciary is the political cadreship.”

Godber Tumushabe concurred, claims,”This government has weaponized the judicial system. The judgments are not independent.”

In contrast, legal expert Simon Peter Kinobe asserted that the courts do not initiate these disputes, but rather preside over matters brought to them. He believes the judiciary has thus far maintained impartiality.

Wakida counters by stating, “Courts of law can’t determine issues of politics. It’s a well-orchestrated game – dirty money divides them, they run to court, and we also influence the outcome.”

Regarding who might be behind the turmoil, Kinobe suggested it could also involve party representatives playing politics.