The hospital blast in Gaza which has killed hundreds of people, including many children, has prompted anger in several African countries.

In Tunisia, pro-Palestinian protesters rallied outside the French embassy in the capital, Tunis, condemning Western countries for their support of Israel, which they blamed for the attack.

Israel’s military said the hospital was hit by a failed Palestinian rocket launch. But Palestinian officials blamed an Israeli air strike.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, African Union Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat accused Israel of a “war crime”, posting on social media: “There are no words to fully express our condemnation of Israel’s bombing of a Gaza hospital today [Tuesday], killing hundreds of people.”

South Africa’s foreign ministry made a similar statement.

“Just as the attack by Hamas on civilians in Israel was abhorrent, there are no words to fully express South Africa’s condemnation of Israel’s bombing of the Ahli Arab Baptist hospital on 17 October, killing well over 500 people and injuring over 1,000,” it said.

“The targeting of a hospital considered a safe haven under International Humanitarian Law is a war crime.”

The Israeli military said it had proof its forces were not behind the blast and that it was instead caused by rockets misfired by Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Health officials in Gaza have said almost 500 people were killed in the explosion, but no official death toll has been release.

