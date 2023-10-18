A World Bank mission is this week inspecting final ongoing civil works within selected local governments which are currently implementing the $360M USMID AF Programme.

The team led by Phan Huyen, a senior Urban Specialist with the World Bank, commenced in Apac District, where various projects including tarmacking of roads are under way.

“We are here on a routine inspection of the ongoing projects which the regional cities, municipalities and local governments are implementing,” Huyen disclosed.

During the inspection, the senior Urban Specialist with the World Bank emphasised that “these projects must be completed as per their contracted value and specifications in order to meet the intended objectives.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lira and Soroti cities, Busia, Tororo, Moroto, Apac and Kiryandongo form the local governments; within which the World Bank is funding a host of projects

ADVERTISEMENT

The projects worth $360M and spread in 10 regional cities, 22 municipalities and 11 refugee host districts, are supposed to be commissioned before end of this year.

In the border district of Busia, the municipality is implementing various roads linking the municipality’s commercial areas and residential spaces.

“Busia is the country’s busiest common boarder point. These USMID roads are already stimulating trade and commerce within the municipality,” revealed Johnstone Wafuba, the deputy Town Clerk of Busia municipality.

He stressed that “Busia is a cereals and produce hub. There is easier and more safe movement of people and cargo trucks due to these developments.”

However, the USMID Programme Technical Committee (PTC) is advising Busia municipality to ensure the civil works are completed within the shortest time possible.

“This programme (USMID) draws to a close this December. These projects must be completed before that time. We have noticed that the road furniture are yet to be installed. Marking and fixing road signs enhances safety of all road users,” cautioned USMID’s projects Engineer Francis Kalibala.

The team in their inspection of the new Busia taxi park, also highlighted the delay in installing the roof, purportedly due to a dispute with the URA over unresolved tax waivers.

“Try to resolve this delay linked to the roofing of the seating shades within this taxi park. Members of the public must be safe at all times while within and around this taxi park,” Engineer Kalibala, advised.

Busia municipal Mayor Sadik Amin, also expressed dismay at what he described as sluggishness by the contractor (DOT Services) in completion of the projects.

“We are still.a growing municipality and don’t want to miss out on future projects of this kind. These roads connecting the various streets where businesses take place must be finished immediately,” the Busia municipality mayor pleaded.

In Soroti, the city authorities are also concluding the implementation of various urban road network into motorable tarmac to ease traffic, drainage channels to manage storm water and solar street lighting in order to improve on security and the night economy.

In July an appraisal of the projects executed across various local governments under the USMID schemes, was shared by Judith Nabakooba, the Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

“Between phase one and ending phase two of the USMID programme, $138 million was spent on 14 municipalities some of which have since been elevated to city statuses. While $360 million is being spent on 8 additional municipalities and 11 refugee host districts.”

According to the USMID programme brief, the urban roads in the regional cities and municipalities are constructed fully with their associated fully associated furniture such as solar streetlights, cycle lanes, pedestrians walkways, parking lanes, bus bays and drainage among others.

Under the current additional financing phase, which elapses this year 51.8km of urban roads were completed by June 30, 2023 and are ready for commissioning.

The USMID AF Programme also indicates that an additional 87.1km will be completed by December 2023 when this particular infrastructure undertaking worth $360 million dollars from the World Bank comes to a close.