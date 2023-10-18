The UPDF has said it is currently on the pursuit for the assailants who killed two tourists and their driver in Queen Elizabeth National Park on Tuesday.

According to the army spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye, said following the incident, a hunt for the assailants has kicked off.

“This morning we inserted in assets both physical and technical to hunt down these fellow and we are on the trail. The assurance I have is joint team of UPDF combatants, police and UWA and the technical assets have been deployed to ensure they are hunted down and killed,” Brig Kulayigye said.

President Museveni had in an earlier statement today said the UPDF has changed tactics used in hunting down the rebels behind the attack.

The president noted that the Ugandan army has been using one form of tracking these fugitive groups from Congo by following their tracks but said more reliable ways of tracking them have been discussed and will be applied.

The UPDF and defence spokesperson confirmed the development saying the army will not relent until the attackers are got.

“We have sufficient resources to deal with these terrorists both locally and outside the country. Our mission is to ensure these terrorists don’t survive to cause trouble again.”

Assures terrorists

The army spokesperson in the same vein assured terrorists that this was an isolated incident, noting that the hunt will ensure those behind the attack are brought to book but never do it again.

“Wherever they are going they will be hunted down. This won’t happen again. There are resources we have and we have put in place capabilities in terms of technical intelligence to monitor movements in the national parks to add on UWA security .This vigilance will continue.”

He asked tourists not to cancel visits and bookings to Uganda’s national parks over the “isolated” incident.

“It is like when you are on a journey and vehicle gets an accident, you don’t stop the journey.”