Ugandans to receive education on credit ratings during insurance purchases as Goldstar Insurance Company’s Credit Rating Upgraded by South African Credit Rating Agency.

Goldstar Insurance Company Limited has been awarded an impressive credit rating upgrade from A+ to AA by Global Credit Rating (GCR), a renowned South African credit rating agency.

This upgrade is a testament to Goldstar’s enhanced management and governance practices.

The improved rating also takes into consideration the adjustments made to Goldstar’s board composition in order to comply with regulatory requirements, as well as a slightly improved assessment of their business profile.

ADVERTISEMENT

These factors demonstrate Goldstar’s position as an intermediate competitor in the insurance market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enock Mudadi, the Chief Operations Officer at Goldstar, emphasizes the company’s dedication to aligning their services with international standards.

This dedication is particularly noteworthy as Goldstar caters not only to local clients but also to multinational and regional clients. The upgraded rating underscores Goldstar’s ability to meet insurance claims, an area where many local insurance companies struggle.

GCR’s assessment reveals that Goldstar boasts a robust financial profile, exhibiting very strong risk-adjusted capitalization and liquidity.

The agency also notes sustained underwriting profitability and sound net earnings in Goldstar’s operations.

To further enhance financial literacy among Ugandans, Goldstar’s Chief Actuary, Jay Sakaria, has announced plans to educate the public on crucial factors such as credit ratings when purchasing insurance.

This voluntary effort, which was initiated approximately a decade ago, serves as a testament to Goldstar’s unwavering financial strength, stability, and commitment to excellence.

I have a small gig here

Will work on it later