A group of five suspended opposition MPs has criticised Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa for their suspension without providing any clear reasons.

The MPs assert that this action will not dissuade them from persistently advocating for an end to the arbitrary arrests and kidnappings of opposition leaders and supporters by security forces.

Leader of the Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga, led the condemnation of the MPs’ suspension, cautioning that the failure of Ugandans to denounce human rights violations could potentially lead to anarchy.

He emphasised the importance of learning from history and exercising common sense.

Mpuuga described the suspension as a trivial matter, stating, “We are not here for these trivial and peripheral issues. We are here for a greater cause a call for a lasting constitutional order, the entrenchment of the rule of law, the respect for human rights, and the equal application of the law to all. The events in this House are a sideshow. We know why there was objection to the video being played, as it represents the violations of human rights that have occurred in this land.”

Joyce Bagala, the Mityana woman MP, expressed her indifference towards the suspension, emphasising that it paled in comparison to the plight of young mothers and families affected by abductions.

She criticised Deputy Speaker Tayebwa for failing to provide a clear explanation for her suspension.

Tayebwa suspended five opposition MPs, namely Betty Nambooze (Mukono Municipality), Joyce Bagala (Mityana woman MP), Derrick Nyeko (MP Makindye East), Frank Kabuye (MP Kassanda South), and Francis Zaake (Mityana Municipality MP), from participating in plenary sittings for three days due to disciplinary issues.

Tensions escalated in Parliament when the government presented a report on the mistreatment of Robert Kyagulanyi, the leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), and the opposition demanded that a video depicting the evidence be played.

Amidst the heightened tension, the opposition faced chaos and increased security measures.

Tayebwa was compelled to adjourn Parliament twice as MPs failed to reach a consensus on whether to play the video, which the opposition claimed showcased instances of police brutality against NUP supporters.

Mpuuga informed Parliament that the technical officer responsible for playing the opposition’s video had disappeared, suggesting a deliberate act of sabotage to hinder its presentation.

In a previous incident, NRM MPs also attempted to prevent the playing of the opposition’s video.

Isaac Otimgiw, MP of Padyere County, insisted that the opposition provide evidence of the video’s authenticity before presenting it to Parliament.

In response, the opposition declared their refusal to engage in any debate until the video was played.

They sang the national anthem, causing difficulties for Parliament to proceed with the scheduled debate.