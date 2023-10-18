Castrol and Rubis Energy Uganda have partnered to launch Castrol oil lubricant products on the Ugandan market.

The partnership will also see Castrol oils and fluids for the various market segments including car, motorcycle and commercial vehicle engines as well as industrial, marine, technology and innovation applications sold via Rubis Energy ‘s network of 54 fuel stations around the country .

“Globally, the Castrol brand is renowned for quality, innovation, and high performance. The brand has been redefining liquid engineering to ensure optimization of engines. The partnership with RUBiS Energy Uganda is timely as customers seek oil products that are designed to suit their everyday mechanical needs. Castrol will leverage RUBiS Energy Uganda’s countrywide footprint to ensure that customers are able to get the oil lubricants at all service stations countrywide,” said Ed Savage, Castrol East Africa General Manager.

“Castrol also provides a car engine oil finder tool to ensure customers are getting the right oil. The app makes it quick and easy for customers to have all options and make the right choice when it comes to oil. This supplements the owner’s manual and dictate’s the industry specification, type, and grade of oil the manufacturer specifies for the engine.”

According to the Rubis Energy Uganda Country Manager, Olivier Gatera, the engine oils cater for petrol, diesel, and transmission machinery.

“In our journey to provide our customers with the best quality products and experience, we are strategically partnering with leading brands that are customer-eccentric and offer quality products to our customers. Through our partnership with Castrol, customers will be able to access a wide range of premium quality lubricants,” she said.

“Castrol’s world-class innovative products provide oils, fluids and lubricants for every driver, every rider, and every industry. As the exclusive distributor of Castrol Lubricants in Uganda, we will continue ensuring our customer’s oils and lubricants needs are fully met.”