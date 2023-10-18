Additional reporting by Muhamadi Matovu

Parliament is currently experiencing a standstill as journalists have been denied entry into the gallery, where they usually cover news amidst the tension in the House.

No reason has been provided for the gallery being locked.

As a result, journalists are left stranded, uncertain about their next course of action.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to the escalating tension, anti-riot police have been deployed around the premises of Parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today’s plenary session is expected to be chaotic, mirroring the events of the previous day.

The opposition’s leadership held a crisis meeting with Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa to address the suspension of five opposition MPs and the disappearance of video evidence exposing the security forces’ brutality against National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters.

The outcome of the meeting will determine whether the video will be reintroduced in the House.

This development heightens the likelihood of today’s plenary session becoming chaotic, as the opposition remains determined to discuss their report.

Furthermore, the decision made in the meeting with the Deputy Speaker will also influence whether the leader of the opposition will be allowed to debate without the videos.

Additionally, the five suspended MPs, namely Betty Nambooze, Joyce Bagala, Derrick Nyeko, Frank Kabuye, and Francis Zaake, will not be granted access to the chambers or premises of Parliament.

Yesterday, tension escalated in Parliament when the government presented a report on the mistreatment of NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi.

Opposition members demanded the presentation of video evidence, leading to further commotion amid heightened security levels.

The session was adjourned twice by Deputy Speaker Tayebwa due to disagreements regarding the showcasing of the video.