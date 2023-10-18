President Museveni has expressed his admiration for Kin Kariisa, the Chief Executive Officer of Next Media Services, for his efforts in establishing a platform that aims to unlock job opportunities for over 1 million young individuals in the next five years.

Museveni made these remarks during the second Annual National ICT Job Fair 2023, where he emphasized the significance of utilizing ICT to build an independent and self-sustaining economy.

He urged Ugandans to refrain from promoting importation through social media and other digital platforms, emphasising the need to integrate ICT with local production and distribution, rather than relying on imports.

Museveni acknowledged that Kariisa had showcased the platform for young individuals, where they have the opportunity to earn money.

“According to Kariisa, I can now utilize my social media followers to advertise and earn money. However, the question now arises: whose products are you advertising?” said Museveni.

Kariisa stated that one of the reasons the company supports this initiative is due to the demographics of Uganda.

“Are you aware that only 3.7% of our population, which is less than 2 million people, are above 60 years old? What’s even more concerning is that over 85% of our 46 million Ugandans are below 40 years old, accounting for approximately 40 million individuals. This vibrant and educated youth population is currently facing unemployment,” he explained.

“On the occasion of NBSAt15, we have taken up the challenge to create 1.5 million jobs in the next two years through our connect create influence campaign. We are launching Next Wowzi, a marketplace for influencers to find digital job opportunities and earn a living,” he added.

Kariisa urged everyone to celebrate their achievements and collaborate to empower the talented youth.

Recently, Next Media, Uganda’s leading media network, partnered with Wowzi, the largest influencer marketing platform in the continent, to launch Next Wowzi in Uganda.

This groundbreaking platform aims to revolutionize digital marketing and address youth unemployment by tapping into the promising influencer market.

Next Wowzi strives to serve as an efficient gateway for influencers to connect with brands, providing sustainable employment opportunities for young individuals while transforming the marketing industry.

With the country’s increasing digital penetration and more Ugandans accessing the internet and social media platforms, the timing is perfect for Next Wowzi.

The platform is poised to redefine influencer marketing by establishing a seamless link between brands and influential content creators, streamlining the entire process.

The platform’s goal is to create jobs and unlock 1.5 million employment opportunities over the next five years.

Influencers across Uganda can join Next Wowzi for a seamless and rewarding experience in the world of influencing.

The platform offers a user-friendly interface, advanced analytics, a wide range of brand collaborations, and a commitment to fostering long-term partnerships between influencers and brands.

Next Wowzi is set to reshape the influencer marketing landscape, driving economic growth, and creating sustainable employment opportunities for young people nationwide.

Next Wowzi is a joint venture between Next Media, Uganda’s largest media network, and Wowzi, a leading influencer marketing platform.