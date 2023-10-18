The National Water and Sewerage Corporation(NWSC) has said its doors are always wide open for Ugandan youths for employment.

Speaking at the ongoing ICT job fair at Kololo independence grounds, Sheba Bamwine, the public relations and communications manager at NWSC that since they provide water to 273 towns and cover 79 districts around the country, those are employment opportunities to Ugandan youths..

“That shows we have opened our doors to so many young people to get employment . We have many opportunities not in just water management but in ICT, human resource, engineering, accounting , finance and environmental management among others,” Bamwine said.

She explained that NWSC has part time and permanent employment opportunities where they partner with different universities who request their students to do internship at the government parastatal.

“You apply and we allow you to stay and go back to school to apply the skills attained. We also have a graduate training program where we have those freshly out of university but are trying to enhance their skills and trying to put into practice what they have learnt in class.”

Bamwine said they also advertise for jobs when they are available internally and externally for members of the public to apply, adding that the parastatal also encourages career growth within its staff.

Skills training

According to Sheba Bamwine, NWSC has a robust skills and training program at their Vocational Skills Development Facility in partnership with the Directorate of Industrial Training in the Ministry of Education.

She explained that NWSC has training centres across the country at Gaba as the main centre, Western Region Resource Centre (WESREC) in Bushenyi for West and South Western region, Mbale Training hub for eastern region and the Kachung Training Hub in Lira for Northern Uganda and West Nile.

“We offer these trainings in various fields in plumbing, electro mechanical technicians, in water quality control, in water treatment, sewerage service, welding and fabrication, heavy equipment operating and borehole maintenance among others,” Bamwine said.

The public relations and communications manager at NWSC said in all they do, the customer is at the centre.

To this, she said they have gone digital on many fronts including issuance of bills, checking of statements and paying of water bills, all meant to make it easy for customers to access their services.

“We appreciate customers and want to encourage them to partner with us to ensure quality services by paying their bills on time,” Bamwine said.

She said NWSC recently launched a month’s amnesty campaign where they welcome customers to report illegal water connections at their premises and they will not be fined.

“Under this amnesty campaign, if anyone comes to us and reports themselves that they have illegal connections, we shall not ask many questions but rectify the connection and no fines will be paid,” she said.