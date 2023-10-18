Huawei has announced that it will provide at least 500 training quotas at the ongoing national ICT job fair at Kololo independence grounds.

Speaking during the opening of the annual ICT Job fair on Tuesday, Huawei Managing Director, Xie Qiuxiang said the previous year, the company provided 15 internship positions, and these 15 interns have now become its full time employees.

“This year, we will continue to offer 15 internship opportunities. In addition, we will also provide 500 advanced ICT technologies training quotas for free for those who register with us from this job fair and beyond. I urge you all that are interested to boost their employability status please maximize these opportunities to study more, such certifications are key to your next point of employment or you can use this knowledge to build up smarter businesses,” Qiuxiang said.

He said the company has together with its customers started to build 2G networks, then 3G and 4G networks and that now they are working on the 5G network.

“ I believe, with government’s attention and support, Uganda will certainly have the fastest speed, the lowest tariff, and the best experience communication network in East Africa. Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. We are willing to work with Uganda to build a fully connected and intelligent Uganda. At the same time, we realize that talent is also an important part of the development of ICT technologies.”

The Huawei Uganda Managing Director said over the past few years, they have cooperated with 15 universities in Uganda to set up ICT academies to train Ugandans.

“Each year, we train about 50,000 Ugandans in the most advanced ICT technologies at no cost. We organized students from the ICT Academy to participate in the global ICT competition. In May 2023, there are four teams from Uganda to participate in the global ICT competition in China. The four teams won the second prize in the competition among more than 500 universities from 16 countries.”

According to the Huawei Uganda Managing Director, besides ICT talent training programs, they also have some other corporate social responsibility programs like Digitruck in which they have worked together with the Ministry of Gender to benefit 10,000 people in three years in different parts of the country.

“There are some SMEs who we have offered free Huawei cloud resource support for another thre years as a CSR activity. These SMEs cover sectors like e-ticketing, BPO and innovation areas among others. A better you for a better Uganda, meaning a better Uganda from a better you, Huawei is willing to work with Uganda to provide the world’s most advanced technologies and strengthen ICT talent cultivation. I believe that ICT technologies will make significant contributions to Uganda’s economic development and people’s well-being. Together let us build an intelligent Uganda. “