Joe Biden is due to arrive in Israel in the coming hours. The omens for his visit could not be worse. Israel and the Palestinians are locked in claim and counter claim about what happened last night at the Ahli hospital in Gaza.

It’s thought that as many as 500 people were killed – patients and people sheltering in the grounds, thinking the hospital was safe.

The Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas – based in the West Bank, not Gaza – has blamed Israel, calling it an unforgivable crime. He’s declared three days of mourning.

Israeli officials insist the carnage was caused by a Palestinian rocket which misfired. They’re promising to provide evidence to back up their claim. All around the region, furious protestors have taken to the streets.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the West Bank, Palestinians clashed with their own security forces, throwing stones and chanting against Abbas, who many blame for not being able to protect them. But there were protests too in Lebanon, Jordan, Libya and Iran.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking in Beijing, the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, to ease what he called the “epic suffering” we are witnessing.

Source: BBC