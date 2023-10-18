By Eddy Enuru

The Principal Judge, Justice Dr. Flavian Zeija, has issued a temporary injunction preventing David Calvin Echodu and two others from developing Soroti golf course land.

The Registered Trustees of Soroti Golf Club sought this injunction against Soroti Golf Club Limited, Shinda Holdings Limited, Echodu David Calvin, and Soroti District Land.

This legal action stems from a dispute over land ownership after Soroti Golf Club alleged that the respondents, under the guise of the golf club, obtained certificates of title for land that actually belongs to the golf club.

The President of the Soroti Golf Club, Ekadu Raymond, stated in an affidavit that the respondents had begun constructing permanent structures on the disputed land, even though the case to determine ownership is still pending.

This construction, according to Raymond, would harm the sports facility and cause irreparable damage to the club.

The court found that the Soroti Golf Club had a prima facie case and ruled that the ongoing construction be halted.

“A temporary injunction is issued against the first, second, and third respondents and their agents and successors in title, preventing them from constructing on the disputed property until the main suit is resolved,” Zeija ruled.

He also directed that the main suit should be expedited to determine the rights of the parties, with costs to be determined as the case proceeds.

The land in question is located in the central business area of Soroti City, making it a critical and contentious issue for the community and the golf club.

This legal development marks a significant step in resolving the dispute over the ownership and use of Soroti Golf course land.