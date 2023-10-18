Head teachers in government schools across Bukomansimbi district have expressed their concerns about the exorbitant prices of essential chemicals required for science practicals.

They fear that these high costs will hinder students and teachers from achieving their academic goals in this year’s Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) exams, which commenced yesterday.

The second day of the UCE examinations across the country witnesses students taking on Chemistry practicals, followed by Music Aural in the afternoon.

However, in numerous schools in Bukomansimbi district, including St. Victor’s Senior Secondary School Kitaasa, Bukomansimbi Secondary School, and St. Peter’s SS Kisojjo, the availability of necessary chemicals for the Chemistry practicals is inadequate.

Mr. Ssenyonga Gervazio, head teacher at St. Victor’s SS Kitaasa, stated that they are grappling with the high costs of chemicals and a shortage of funds, severely impacting the teaching of science subjects in Bukomansimbi.

He emphasized that this situation adversely affects the education system because students only begin practicals when UNEB exams have commenced. Ideally, these practicals should be integrated into the curriculum from the early years to better prepare students.

Nakaliisa Mariam, head teacher at Bukomansimbi Secondary School, echoed these concerns. She remarked,

“We are in the midst of procuring these chemicals, but the prices are prohibitively high. For instance, a chemical that was budgeted at shs.8,000 now costs shs.18,000. This financial burden is leading to failure among students, as parents are also struggling to support their children, with many unable to pay school fees.”

In response to these challenges, the head teachers have called upon the government to provide support by subsidizing the costs of these essential chemicals, much like the support provided for textbooks.

Their plea is that this assistance would enable students in Bukomansimbi to compete on an equal footing with their peers in other schools when it comes to science education.

However, Mr. Zziwa Patrick, the Bukomansimbi District Education Officer, acknowledged their concerns and urged them to plan effectively to ensure that students can still sit for their exams this year. He also expressed hope that discussions with the Ministry of Education could lead to sustainable solutions for the future.

This year, a total of 1,264 candidates are taking their UCE examinations in Bukomansimbi, comprising 688 girls and 576 boys. However, 13 candidates have not appeared for the exams, with 9 girls and 4 boys, and the reasons for their absence are currently under investigation.

In retrospect, this marks the 12th year since Bukomansimbi was established as a separate district, following its split from Masaka in 2010. The year 2010 was a remarkable one for Bukomansimbi, as it saw 123 first grades achieved out of 1,241 candidates who sat for their UCE examinations.

The challenges posed by the high prices of chemicals are casting a shadow over this year’s UCE exams in Bukomansimbi, highlighting the urgent need for intervention to ensure quality science education for the district’s students.