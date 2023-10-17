The Ugandan army(UPDF) contingent under the East African Regional Force (EACRF) has condemned an attack on its convoy by unknown insurgents on Monday morning.

In a statement by the Ugandan contingent spokesperson, Capt Ahmad Hassan Kato, the logistics convoy was attacked at Rukoro- Burai in Rutshuru territory .

“UGACON troops tactically fought ferociously through the ambush and continued with their mission to Bunagana,” Capt Kato said.

He noted that two Ugandan peacekeepers got minor injuries on the heads and have since been admitted to Kisoro hospital where they received treatment and are “out of danger.”

The contingent spokesperson said investigations into the incident have started to ascertain the identity of the armed military who attacked the convoy.

“We condemn such a cowardly act on the peace keepers and we also warn that such attacks must stop with immediate effect otherwise the EACRF mandate gives the peace keepers the powers to fight back in self defence,” Capt Kato said.

He said the Ugandan contingent affirms its total commitment to the people of DRC that it will not get derailed from achieving the mandate of EACRF together with the DRC Community at large.

The Ugandan army was earlier this year deployed under the East African Community Regional Force(EACRF) as a peacekeeping force in DRC.

The troops have since taken over positions previously held and vacated by the M23 rebels.

The attack on Monday was the first such incident since the troops deployed in DRC in March.

The Ugandan troops have provided several services to Congolese including constructing houses, repairing water sources, helping in the fight against Cholera as well as the search and disposal of unexploded ordnance in Eastern DRC.