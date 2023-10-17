A woman based in the United Kingdom has written to the heads of Busoga clans seeking to stop the upcoming wedding of Kyabazinga, William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV.

The Kyabazinga in September named Jovia Mutesi as his queen and wife to be and consequently, a royal wedding has been organized for November 18, 2023 at Christ’s Cathedral Bugembe in Jinja City.

However, in an October, 16, 2023 letters to the head of clans, Alison Nadiope has through lawyers written to them and the entire Busoga kingdom that she got married in the civil court in the United Kingdom to the Kyabazinga in December 2016.

“They have two children. They have two children. Mrs Nadiope is prepared to provide a copy of the marriage certificate and photographs of the marriage if requested,” the letter written by Anne Cuthbert Solicitors Limited reads in part.

“Mrs Nadiope further instructs us that she has supported the Kyabazinga throughout the duration of the marriage, even paying his school fees. She recently paid the sum of £1,755.00 towards his school fees. She continued to support him until the time when she became aware of his upcoming marriage. Mrs Nadiope has been responsible for the upkeep of the home and the children.”

The UK based lady says that the Kyabazinga has not divorced her despite ongoing preparation to enter into another civil marriage, warning him against consequences of entering a new marriage.

“She instructs us that he is about to enter into another civil marriage. If he did, he will be committing an offence of bigamy, which is punishable under the law in the UK. The penalty for bigamy is up to 6 months imprisonment in the magistrate.”

The development comes at a time when a 25-man committee was recently appointed to spearhead the fundraising for the forthcoming royal wedding.