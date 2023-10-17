Every 16th of October is World Food Day, Uganda joins the rest of the world in commemorating the 43rd celebration, under the theme “Water is life, water is food. Leave no one behind.” The day was marked at the National Coffee Research Institute – NACORI, Kituuza Mukono district.

The new seed varieties are geared to mitigate food insecurity in the country and increase food production in drought-stricken areas such as Karamoja, northeast of Uganda.

The newly released varieties were invented by the NACORI and these include Rice, Mangoes, Maize, Beans, and Avocados, among others.

After launching the seeds the minister of agriculture, animal industry and fisheries, Frank Tumwebaze commended farmers researchers and breeders for their hard work in creating and enhancing Uganda’s food production.

Tumwebaze assured that the government would continue to implement policy instruments and interventions supporting the value chain development approach aimed at bolstering research and breeding, disease control, extension services and smart agriculture practices.

Dr. Harriet Buyinza Kayongo, a researcher raised a concern about food wastage after harvesting due to numerous factors that contribute to food insecurity, Dr. Buyinza also advised farmers in drought-affected areas to resort to drought-tolerant crop varieties and proper post-harvest handling but it should be under the support of the government.

She also called on the government to invest a lot in irrigation farming by recruiting irrigation technologies so that water is used reasonably in the fight against food insecurity in dry regions.

Dr . Yona Baguma, the Executive Director National Agriculture Research Organization – NARO, reveals that NARO has been at the forefront of fighting food insecurity in Uganda inventing over 289 crop varieties that are resistant to negative environmental conditions.

However, Baguma says that the organization is hindered by a budget gap of Shs144 billion annually and he believes that if they are fully funded they will be able to contribute more in the agriculture sector.

Jon Sadek, the European Union – EU ambassador to Uganda, urged farmers to conserve the environment in order to have good yields and assured Ugandans that the EU is behind the government of Uganda in ensuring that no one goes to bed hungry.