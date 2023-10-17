Additional reporting by Muhamadi Matovu

There is growing tension and suspicion in Parliament as the government prepares to table a report on the manhandling of Robert Kyagulanyi, the leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP).

Our sources have informed us that the opposition MPs are also planning to protest the investigation of Francis Zaake, who allegedly made derogatory remarks towards Rakai district Woman MP, Juliet Kyinyamatama.

According to insiders, the opposition plans to submit a petition challenging the investigation of Zaake for misconduct.

Additionally, there have been talks of physical confrontation within Parliament, with some male MPs from the National Resistance Movement (NRM) reportedly considering beating up Zaake as a form of discipline for his abusive behavior.

Amidst the tension, the opposition is currently holding a meeting to decide whether Zaake should attend the House.

While Zaake insists on his attendance, some opposition MPs fear that it may disrupt the awaited government report.

Security is on high alert as today’s proceedings in Parliament are expected to be intense and possibly bloody.

Opposition legislators have already made it clear that they will not return to Parliament until the government apologizes for the mistreatment of Robert Kyagulanyi and the siege on the NUP party headquarters.

On October 9,the NUP head office in Kamwokya, Kampala was surrounded by security forces during the party’s scheduled prayers for their alleged supporters who lost their lives due to government actions.

In response, opposition MPs, led by the Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga, demanded a sincere apology and an end to the brutality committed by security forces.

The ongoing standoff between the government and the opposition stems from the government’s blockade of NUP’s Independence Day prayers.The opposition insists they will only return to Parliament if the government apologises and promises not to disrupt their peaceful events.

In a separate incident last week, Francis Zaake was referred to parliament’s rules, privileges, and discipline committee for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Juliet Kyinyamatama.

The female MP insisted that a video clip of Zaake’s remarks be played in Parliament, causing chaos and leading to a temporary suspension of the House.