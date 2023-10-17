Additional reporting by Muhamadi Matovu

Opposition MPs in Parliament are planning to leave the session as the government presents a report on the mistreatment of Robert Kyagulanyi, leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP).

Tensions and suspicions within Parliament have been growing as the government prepares to table the report on Kyagulanyi’s mistreatment.

According to our sources, the opposition MPs are also protesting the investigation of Francis Zaake, who allegedly made derogatory remarks towards Rakai district Woman MP, Juliet Kyinyamatama.

Insiders have revealed that the NRM MPs are also unwilling to accept the report unless the issues surrounding Zaake, which have been sent to the disciplinary committee, are returned to Parliament.

The Speaker is facing a dilemma as the situation unfolds, with politics seemingly taking precedence over challenging his ruling in the appropriate manner.

Our source also informed us that the Speaker is aware of what is happening within the House.

Furthermore, reports suggest that there have been talks of potential physical confrontations within Parliament, with some male NRM MPs considering disciplining Zaake through physical means for his abusive behavior.

Amidst the tension, the opposition earlier on held a meeting to decide whether Zaake should be allowed to attend the House.

Opposition lawmakers have already made it clear that they will not return to Parliament until the government apologizes for the mistreatment of Robert Kyagulanyi and the siege on the NUP party headquarters.

In a separate incident last week, Francis Zaake was referred to Parliament’s Rules, Privileges, and Discipline Committee for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Juliet Kyinyamatama. Many opposition MPs protested the move.