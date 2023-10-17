Leaders of the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) are demanding that the Ministry of Education and the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) abolish the registration fees paid by students to sit for their final exams.

They argue that these fees have prevented many students from sitting their exams, which has had a detrimental impact on education in the country.

This demand was made during a press conference held at the party headquarters in Rubaga.

Asuman Odaka, the Secretary General of NEED, highlighted that many learners in candidate classes are unable to participate in their final examinations due to the high registration fees imposed by the examination body.

Odaka emphasised that since these exams are organised by a government body that receives annual allocations from the national budget, students should not be required to pay registration fees.

Odaka urged UNEB to collaborate with the Ministry of Education and Sports, which provides yearly budgetary allocations, to ensure that all candidates at both primary and secondary levels are exempt from registration fees.

He pointed out that numerous reports indicate that many parents struggle to raise the necessary fees, which adversely affects their children’s education. The issue of registration fees has become a significant barrier for students pursuing education in the country.

Deputy Organising Secretary Godfrey Ssetumba questioned the government’s commitment to the welfare of ordinary citizens and called for a discussion on the elimination of UNEB registration fees.

Ssetumba emphasised that if the government genuinely aims to ensure education for all and combat school dropout rates, it should seriously consider removing this financial burden.

He questioned the necessity of government-set exams if only a few students can afford to register for them.

Ssetumba also highlighted the educational disparities in regions like Karamoja, where a lack of educated individuals contributes to lagging progress.

Ssetumba accused the National Resistance Movement of hindering the education system by allowing schools to charge excessive tuition fees.

He asserted that many students are unable to pay the registration fees due to their families’ financial hardships, with unemployed parents struggling to support their children.

The prescribed registration fees for each level are currently 34,000 shillings for Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) candidates, 164,000 shillings for Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) candidates, and 186,000 shillings for Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) candidates.

Additionally, candidates who miss the regular registration timeline are required to pay a surcharge for late registration, amounting to 68,000 shillings for PLE, 246,000 shillings for UCE, and 279,000 shillings for UACE.

It is worth noting that the Uneb Act of 2021, under section 33, deems it an offence for any school to charge fees not prescribed by the board. However, some schools still engage in the practice of increasing registration fees.

On Monday, over 300,000 S.4 candidates across the country commenced their Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations, highlighting the urgency of addressing the issue of registration fees.