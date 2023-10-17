David Muhoozi, State Minister for Internal Affairs, has questioned the reasons behind Robert Kyagulanyi, the leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), hyping his return to Uganda when there was nothing exceptional about his trip.

Muhoozi emphasised that the government is committed to promoting human rights and the rule of law to ensure that all Ugandans can freely exercise their rights without intimidation from any party.

Muhoozi presented a report explaining why the government handled the situation involving Kyagulanyi and his supporters.

“This is not the first time, and most likely won’t be the last time, that Kyagulanyi is traveling in and out of the country. He has traveled numerous times before with a valid Ugandan passport, which is the property of the Government of Uganda. His movements are not restricted, and he can peacefully travel as he wishes,” stated Muhoozi.

Muhoozi also mentioned the trips made by President Museveni, who leaves and returns without causing disruptions or processions that inconvenience other citizens.

He argued that this should be the norm for all dignitaries and Ugandans who travel peacefully and quietly.

“There is nothing exceptionally exciting about Kyagulanyi’s travel to and from the country. Whether official or private, it should not be a matter of public concern unless it is done in a way that may result in breaches of public order and safety,” added Muhoozi.

Muhoozi further accused Kyagulanyi of inciting civil disobedience by using his former Twitter handle on September 30, 2023, to announce his return from his Political Mobilization tour in Canada and South Africa.

He claimed that Kyagulanyi’s supporters had planned to march from Entebbe airport to State House Entebbe upon his return.

“To prevent potential lawlessness, the police and other security forces proactively deployed to prevent the mobilization for an illegal procession and any associated mischief. Some of the organizers were arrested in the Kampala Metropolitan Policing area and later released on bond after appearing in court,” explained Muhoozi.

The government also defended the arrest of Kyagulanyi from the plane, emphasising that being a former presidential candidate does not exempt him from the law.

It urged Kyagulanyi’s friends and supporters to meet him at his home instead of gathering at the airport or on the streets.

Regarding the siege on NUP offices, the police accused the party of organizing a parallel Independence celebration with the intention of disrupting the national celebrations in Kitgum and portraying them as illegitimate.

The police stated that the prayers held by the party were merely a disguise to announce their next course of action.

“Due to their declared aims and potential consequences, security forces intervened and disrupted their intended illegal activities. Fourteen leaders were arrested, detained at Kira Road Police station, and charged. They were later released on police bond the same day,” said Muhoozi.

Opposition legislators had declared that they would boycott Parliament until the government apologises for the mistreatment of Kyagulanyi and the siege on the NUP party headquarters.

Security forces cordoned off the NUP head office in Kamwokya, Kampala, as the party prepared to hold prayers for their alleged supporters who lost their lives due to actions by the regime on October 9.

Kyagulanyi was taken from Entebbe airport and escorted directly to his home without undergoing regular immigration procedures. He claimed that he was mistreated, and his supporters were arrested without valid reasons.

Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) recently staged a walkout from a plenary sitting in Parliament to express their opposition to the ongoing arrest, abduction, and detention of their leaders and supporters.

They condemned the behavior of the security forces, stating that it contradicts the principles of Uganda’s independence, which was celebrated the day before.

They stated that they would only return to Parliament if the government issues an apology and commits to not disrupting their peaceful events.