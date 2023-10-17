At the Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital pediatric oncology ward, more than 150 children are admitted and diagnosed with cancer every year, with some patients’ cases portraying early signs of cancer but also some presenting late stages.

The authorities at the Regional Health facility note that the children’s cancer patients’ home in Mbarara City has eased pressure on wards but also seen a treatment adherence improvement among children diagnosed with cancer.

Imelda Busiingye the Head Nurse at the Pediatric Cancer Ward at the Hospital says that “we have in the past registered treatment abandonment by some of our patients where their caretakers have run out of finances for basic needs and transport to come for review and subsequent treatment”.

This coupled with limited space for in-patients diagnosed with cancer at the facility, has created more challenges where some patients have to find shelter outside the ward.

Given the previous stress challenges, the facility has a full-time counsellor, Maurine Mpeirwe who offers psychosocial support to cancer patients and caretakers as well as.

“We take our patients through what we call a diagnostic counselling support and we make sure they understand the disease and the whole treatment process because our cancer patients spend a much longer time during treatment” Mpeirwe notes.

Mpeirwe adds that “When the caretakers of our patients are walking them in the hospital they are already worried and thinking about the whole treatment process, they therefore need emotional and financial support, some have sold their property, their land and the whole treatment bares a lot of burden to the caretakers”.

Mpeirwe agress with Imelda on the treatment abandonment by cancer patients previously that occurred at the facility before Bless a Child Foundation, a children’s home taking care of children diagnosed with cancer came in 2020.

Senior Nutritionist at Bless a Child Foundation, Ben Ochan Ben says that they mainly provide care to children with financial needs and they get them through the hospital.

“We do not take on children from the streets with swellings and their caretakers, No, we get the referrals from the hospital with their full information and their caretakers as well, and provide every basic need including transport to the hospital for review and treatment every Wednesday” Ochan shared.

Tumusiime Isiah a cancer victim from Ntungamo District narrates his journey of cancer that led to amputation. He says “We came to Mbarara referral in 2021 with my mum and when we reached the doctors told us that I had cancer and my leg was to be cut off, we had no money, my mother went back home and I was brought to bless a child home”.

Shillat Patience, a Congolese national from the Nakivale refugee settlement who takes care of her 9-year-old cancer and sickle cell patient cousin brother Jayson shares their story.

“We were stuck at the hospital after we got a referral from Rubondo Health Centre IV in Nakivale to Mbarara referral but our grandmother had no money. We had to always come back from Nakivale and we couldn’t afford so we were brought to this home at Bless a child” the 14-year-old Patience shared.

Since the beginning of this year, six out of the 74 children diagnosed with cancer who receive care and support at this Child Foundation cancer home have lost the battle.