By Kin Jr. Kariisa

When looking at the Israel Palestine conflict, we cannot look at it without analyzing the concept of Israel as a whole, in the sense that the establishment of Israel in 1948 resulted in a conflict (Arab-Israeli War), and the territorial changes occurred over time through a series of conflicts that resulted in the expansion of Israeli territory by 77%. The methods and tactics used must be looked into before we can judge who is in the right and who is in the wrong in the conflict. Otherwise, we would have missed one of the biggest factors driving this conflict.

Did Jewish people deserve a theocratic ethno-state?

The end of the second world war brought about the question of what would become of the newly emancipated Jewish population of about 3 million Jews across Europe. There are deeply rooted historical and ideological factors, including the Zionist movement, the aftermath of the Holocaust, and the international community’s commitment to providing a homeland for Jewish survivors, that led to the establishment of Israel.

The United Nations played a significant role in the establishment of the State of Israel. The key event in this process was the adoption of United Nations General Assembly Resolution 181, also known as the UN Partition Plan for Palestine, on November 29, 1947.

The UN Partition Plan proposed the creation of separate Jewish and Arab states, with Jerusalem as an international city.

The subsequent establishment of Israel was influenced by various factors, including geopolitical considerations such as humanitarian concerns, the British mandate and withdrawal, and the Zionist movement.

Although this situation is incredibly nuanced, it is safe to say that Palestenian land was not solely occupied by ethnically Arab Palesteninans because of different populations, such as a small population of Jews and other communities.

However, declaring Palestinian land as the Jewish thoocratic ethnostate, with some reasons being that it was their biblical right, was fine with some of the Palestinian population. Some of the Palestinian population did not like this idea and, unfortunately, did not have much of a say, seeing as the British still had power over the Middle East, which is one of the main contributing factors to their conflict to date. In time, the Palestenican population would come to find out that this was not solely used as a front for the UK and US to have control of Middle Eastern oil and military power. They used Jewish nationalism to liberate this population.

The idea that Jewish people deserved a “homeland” after all the genocide perpetuated against them makes us question why all the other populations that have endured the same, such as the Romani population, the Cambodian population, and even the Native American population, were not taken to a foreign land to occupy inhabited space. The declaration of a theocratic ethnostate and the subsequent territorial changes have left an indelible mark on the region. The conflict continues to be a source of contention, with deep-seated grievances and competing narratives on both sides.

Importantly, the question of whether Jewish people deserve a homeland raises broader ethical considerations. Comparisons with other genocided populations prompt reflection on the disparities in responses to historical injustices. The establishment of a homeland for Jewish survivors contrasts with the experiences of other marginalized and oppressed communities.

In the context of recent declarations of war, the historical complexities of the Israel-Palestine conflict underscore the challenges of achieving a lasting resolution.

The conflict remains a multifaceted issue, demanding careful consideration of historical context, human rights, and diplomatic efforts.

Achieving a sustainable and just resolution requires acknowledging the diverse narratives, fostering dialogue, and addressing the legitimate concerns of all parties involved. The journey toward peace in the region must be guided by principles of justice, equality, and respect for the rights and aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians.

