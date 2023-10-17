President Museveni has warned that whereas ICT is good for the development of the country, if not applied well, it can become another problem for the country.

Speaking during the opening of the second annual ICT Job Fair organized by the Ministry of ICT, Next Media and Huawei at Kololo independence grounds, Museveni said makes things run faster.

“ICT makes things easy and faster. In the past we had to do distance estimation to cite your rifle properly but it was not easy to do just by eyes. They would tell you if you could not see someone’s eyes properly, it was big distance. Now this has changed because of ICT,” Museveni said.

“Right now, instead of storing on paper, you use digital. Digital innovation is making things faster, quicker, more efficient, more traceability and that’s why I support idea of digitizing government processes.”

The president said that ICT has supported the transformation of society in Uganda, noting that it has also supported communication which has made life easier.

Warns against misuse

Museveni however noted that if not used properly and for the right cause, ICT can become a big problem for Uganda and Africa at large.

“ICT can be a new problem for Africa if misused. What is ICT being used for, is it being used for importation or for promoting exports? If you are using ICT to promote buying from Uganda and selling to outsiders, then it is good but if you are using it to promote outsiders’ goods, then you are wrong,” Museveni warned.

“The digital effort we are doing should be supporting independence of Uganda and not dependence. ICT is a huge thing for the human race but Africa must use it in the right context to build economies that are independent, integrated and self-sustaining because if you integrate ICT for imports, then you are a liability not an asset.”

The president emphasized that those using telecommunication services should be doing so to promote exports of the country but not promotion of other country’s imports.

ICT for employment

The Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr.Chris Baryomunsi said Uganda’s demographic dividend lies in its youthful population, with over 70% of the citizens falling within the youth category but noted that there is a big challenge of unemployment.

He was however quick to note that ICT can easily help solve this problem of unemployment among the youths.

“ As the custodians of our nation’s development, it is our responsibility to provide our young people with opportunities that will not only empower them but also contribute to the growth of our country. The ICT sector is pivotal in this endeavour. Investments in ICT infrastructure and initiatives like the National ICT Initiatives Support Programme (NIISP) have propelled this sector forward,” Dr.Baryomunsi said.

Making a case for the ICT Job Fair, the minister said event provides a unique platform for job seekers to engage with multiple employers, access training and internship opportunities, and gain insights into the dynamic world of ICT.

“The fair is a vital step towards reducing youth unemployment and enhancing the growth of the ICT industry in Uganda. In addition to addressing unemployment, the National ICT Job Fair also fosters dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders in the ICT sector. It serves as a forum for private and public entities to showcase their brands and products, connect with potential employees, and build networks.”

He said the fair emphasizes the importance of partnerships between educational institutions and the ICT industry, which is crucial in closing the skills gap.