An ICT consultancy firm has petitioned President Museveni to consider sending up a government department that will focus on ensuring Uganda earns from the export of special skills.

According to Justus Mugisha, the lead consultant at Kaika Investco Limited, a Ugandan ICT consulting firm, it is high time Uganda starts the export of specialist skills services by creating an international export service department which will help government agencies be contracted to provide services like construction, consultations and advisory services in their respective fields .

“Your Excellency, in all of these countries, Uganda commands maximum respect and admiration because of good leadership and stewardship you have provided to this country and your unrivalled influence you have had on the world stage will make it easy for the International Services Departments to seek and win these contracts across many governments,” Mugisha says in his petition.

He says his company, Kaika Invest Company Limited can help pilot this government project of engaging in business of exporting specialist services.

“Departments can be created at the named agencies under the guidance of Kaika Investco Limited which is a Ugandan owned consulting firm with a wide range of experienced export teams in partnership with CNTiC an experienced Chinese government Agency exporting various services on behalf Chinese government.”

He says with the formation of the export service department, these government agencies will earn a lot of foreign exchange for the country directly and indirectly through the jobs that are created and filled by Ugandans, enabling the provision of the specialist services to be exported.

Mugisha adds that CNTiC and Kaika are currently in the process of engaging 18 different countries through their revenue collection agencies like the URA of Uganda to adopt the URA- Huawei smart trade solution.

“This is an Artificial Intelligence enabled solution that was developed by Huawei in China and later teamed up with URA customs’ project’s team to study the solution and tailor it for the local environment and in so doing a lot of changes have been achieved to make the solution so rich, very comprehensive and accommodative to integrate the many advanced solutions already in use at URA,” Mugisha adds.

“These agencies like URA, UNRA, UETCL and NSSF already have pools of trained staff and consulting firms from which three skilled personnel per agency can be drawn for an immediate training and benchmarking program, and with our smart trade solutions journey, the 18 countries are earmarked to benefit from the URA- Huawei smart trade solution.”

Mugisha now seeks Museveni’s guidance and endorsement to smoothen his engagement with teams in the named agencies to explore the opportunity of exporting special skills and later provide a report that can be adopted.