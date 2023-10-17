First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni has provided five guidelines for Senior Four candidates as they embark on their examinations.

In a statement, the First Lady, who also doubles as the Minister of Education and Sports, emphasised the importance of attitude and viewing exams as opportunities for progress and personal development.

Her advice included managing time efficiently, maintaining a balance between revision and relaxation, prioritising health through proper nutrition and rest, and studying collaboratively to support one another.

She also stressed the significance of reading exam instructions and questions carefully, planning time effectively, and nurturing a positive mindset by letting go of anxiety and self-doubt.

Expressing her belief in the candidates’ success, she commended the dedication of teaching and administrative staff.

Additionally, she wished all candidates a smooth and fruitful examination season, invoking God’s blessings and favour upon them.

On Monday, a staggering number of over 300,000 S.4 candidates across the country began their Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations.

To ensure the smooth running of the exams, the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) revealed its plan to deploy 110,000 personnel, including invigilators, supervisors, and security officers.

However, it cautioned parents against fraudsters who claim to possess copies of the examination papers and extort money from unsuspecting individuals.

UNEB reported the arrest of nine suspects involved in such activities, with six of them remanded to Luzira prison until October 30.

Last week, UNEB’s Executive Director, Dan Odongo, urged school heads and directors to be compassionate by allowing candidates with outstanding fees to sit for exams.

He requested that schools refrain from removing candidates from examination rooms due to fee issues and assured assistance in recovering fees even after the exams.

Odongo encouraged parents to address fee balances with school authorities in a timely manner to prevent candidates from being inconvenienced during the examination period.