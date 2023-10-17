Africa loses about USD 88.6 billion annually in Illicit financial flows yet the continental GDP is 3 trillion USD. This means that 3 per cent of the GDP leaves the continent, an amount that if retained would be adequate to foster development and social economic transformation, foreign Direct Investment and oversee development assistance according to experts.

These warn that in case African countries do not stop this haemorrhage, low-developing countries like Uganda may never fulfil their development objectives.

Available data shows that overseas development assistance to Africa in the year 2021 was 58.3 billion. Foreign Direct Investment also hit 58 USD billion around the same period.

But all this finds its way out of the continent through various channels in a process known as illicit financial flows.

The Global Financial Integrity defines illicit financial flows as the illegal movements of money or capital from one country to another this movement qualifies as an illicit flow when funds are illegally earned, transferred, and/or utilized across an international border.

For Africa, a whopping 88.6 billion USD leaves the continent meaning that for every one dollar that comes in overseas development assistance, 100 dollars are lost in illicit financial flows.

Dr. Ibrahim Mukisa a senior lecturer at Makerere University Africa and Uganda in particular has taken steps to curb illicit financial flows.

“ Uganda has been part of the broader movement aimed at curbing IFFs through the Global Forum, the African Union, and through Parliament, a number of reforms have been undertaken “

All these steps have been taken in Uganda to stop instances such as a drug cartel using trade-based money laundering techniques to mix legal money from the sale of used cars with illegal money from drug sales, and importer using trade mis-invoicing to evade customs duties or income taxes; A corrupt public official using an anonymous shell company to transfer dirty money to a bank account in the Switzerland.

Economic experts say that since Uganda has done the needful to reduce this through various laws the only loophole now is the Double taxation agreements. The Ministry of Finance legal counsel, Faridah Bahemuka told NBS about these agreements

“It is true that some of these treaties no longer serve the purpose of promoting trade and those abusers have used Mauritius and Netherlands mostly to do corporate inversions “

Uganda has these double taxation agreements with a number of countries including Denmark, India, Italy, Mauritius, Netherlands, Norway, South Africa, United Kingdom.

However, according to economist Robert Ssuuna, these agreements have been abused and cost the country through a number of techniques.

“Treaty shopping is one of those and it involves the attempt by a person to indirectly access the benefits of a tax treaty between two jurisdictions without being a resident of one of those jurisdictions. There are a wide number of arrangements through which a person who is not a resident of a jurisdiction that is a party to a tax agreement may attempt to obtain benefits that a tax agreement grants to a resident of that jurisdiction.” Ssuuna remarked

Round tripping is yet another avenue of abuse to the double taxation agreements

“Round tripping is where a Ugandan businessman incorporates a company in Mauritius and uses it to obtain benefits under the DTA and then the money finally reconduits back to him in an offshore account in Switzerland for example” Ssuuna added.

Civil society has for long pushed for closing of the loopholes through which money is lost under abuse of the as their negotiations are opaque in nature

Byte; Onesmus Mugyenyi, the Deputy Executive Director of Advocates Coalition for Environment and Development ACODE, opens up on the dangers of illicit financial flows onto the country’s economy.

“Illicit financial flows undermine the country’s domestic revenue mobilization strategy, create unfair competition for business on top of putting the country in danger of being put on the gray list” Mugyenyi added that the fight to curb illicit financial flows has never been more relevant than it is right now.

“Uganda has revenue collection targets that need to be fulfilled, it this money that government uses to provide a basket of public service goods like health service, schools, roads for connectivity as well as financing for businesses among others “

It has required for training of all stakeholders to moot solutions to this haemorrhage. Avur Jane Pacuto the vice chairperson of the finance committee in parliament says that Parliament too has been at the forefront.

“ We have passed all the relevant laws to curbing money laundering, the anti-money laundering act, the forex exchange act, income tax act and others to ensure that we curb and where necessary, eliminate it completely”

The Ministry of Finance says that, it is finalising the renegotiation of the double taxation agreements

“ We have written to all the countries with which we have DTAs including Mauritius and Netherlands to remove all the loopholes in the existing Agreements and we shall soon finalize and communicate our progress. “ Faridah Bahemuka the legal counsel of the Ministry of Finance said in an interview.

Much as it is hard to quantify the much that Uganda loses to Illicit financial flows due to corporate inversions and DTAs experts estimate the amount to be about 1 trillion shillings