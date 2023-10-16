Police in Kapchorwa have arrested a 43-year-old woman for murdering her husband over shs200,000 for savings.

According to police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, Juliet Chelangat killed her husband, Steven Namawangala, 40 after a domestic brawl at the couple’s home.

“It is alleged that Namawangala stole Chelangat’s cash savings and failed to refund it. The cash shavings of shs200,000 is money that Chelangat had received from Kabat village savings group to pay for school fees for their children .The husband removed the money and used it,” Enanga said.

He said man later admitted to her wife that he had stolen the money and spent it in two days but that he was planning to refund it.

“After failure to refund the money, there was a domestic conflict which led to serious fight and woman wrestled the husband to the ground and hit the head on the surface, became unconscious and died on his way to hospital.”

Enanga said Chelangat is currently in police custody after being charged with murder.

The incident points to the ever increasing cases of domestic violence in the country.

The annual police crime report for last year indicated that 17,698 cases of domestic violence were reported in 2022 compared to 17,533 cases reported in 2021 giving a 0.94% increase in the number of cases.