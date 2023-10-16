Student leaders have noted that their parents discourage them from participating in leadership positions at school, arguing that it could affect their prospects of getting married in the future.

These remarks were made during the inaugural edition of a conference for female students organized by the Uganda National Students Association (UNSA).

The event took place at the Wakiso Secondary School Head Teachers Association (WAKISSHA) Resource Centre.

The conference was attended by over 800 young female students who were mentored and encouraged to take an interest in leadership.

Schools that sent representatives include Wampewo Ntakke SS Standard, Our Lady of Good Counsel, St.Charles High School Buloba, Exodus College Wakiso, Air Force Army School ,Entebbe, among others.

Gift Nakato, the outgoing chairperson of UNSA in Wakiso district, stated that the purpose of the event was to inspire young female students and challenge traditional gender roles that confine girls to domestic duties.

Nakato highlighted a challenge faced by student leaders: the lack of support and empowerment from their parents.

She explained that some parents have no understanding or appreciation for leadership, and when their children express involvement in such activities, they dismiss it as a waste of time.

She further encouraged schools to prioritise sending their students to conferences like this, as many institutions have not been doing so, creating a significant problem.

Nakato also urged the government to provide financial support to the association, enabling them to organize special sessions for female student leaders nationwide.

Dr. Noeline Kirabo, the executive director of Kyusa, an organization that works with young people, emphasised the need to address societal stigma, particularly in schools where certain positions were traditionally reserved for boys.

“There is a misconception that when women are empowered, they are at a disadvantage and less likely to get married. We must dispel these notions. Feminism does not mean disempowering men.Our cultural framework should not assign leadership roles based on gender but rather on capability,” Kirabo stated.

She observed that many parents discourage their daughters from taking up leadership positions, which ultimately demoralises the girls and prevents them from participating fully.

“Leadership opens doors to numerous opportunities and allows individuals to meet inspiring people. However, due to the prevailing mindset in Uganda, girls face challenges in finding suitable marriage partners. Society expects girls to conform to traditional gender roles, and any deviation from that framework is met with resistance. Consequently, girls still struggle against these biases,” Kirabo explained.

She urged parents to stop frustrating their daughters and instead support their involvement in leadership.

Julia Muhumuza, the Uganda representative to the Commonwealth Student’s Association, stated that the purpose of the gathering was to provide a safe space for young female leaders to empower one another, share their stories, and find inspiration.

Muhumuza highlighted the need for personal development opportunities, including mentorship programs, which many schools currently lack.

She also mentioned the issue of sexual harassment in schools and emphasised the importance of empowering girls to speak up.

She called upon parents, communities, and schools to invest more effort in empowering girls and engaging in meaningful conversations with them.

Muhumuza suggested that schools create inclusive environments that encourage female students to take on leadership roles, including mentorship programs that pair them with experienced leaders for guidance and support.

Furthermore, she stressed the significance of providing resources and support for female student-led initiatives, such as funding, access to facilities, and assistance in organizing events or campaigns.

Brenda Kiconco, the Secretary for Female Affairs at the National Youth Council, encouraged female student leaders to take advantage of the available industrial hubs across Uganda’s sub-regions for skills development.

She also urged them to embrace the youth livelihoods program, emphasizing that the president is ready to support them.

“To achieve socio-economic development, we must first educate these female student leaders about democracy, nationalism, and Pan-Africanism, which we are currently doing.These young female leaders need to be closely connected to government programs,” Kiconco stated.

She further encouraged female students to actively participate in student government and other leadership positions within their schools.

Such involvement would help them develop their skills and gain practical experience in a supportive environment.

Priscilla Peace Acham, the prefect of St. Augustine’s College Wakiso, noted that young female students sometimes undermine their own abilities by failing to set goals.

She highlighted the need for change in schools where serious leadership positions are often reserved for boys, perpetuating the notion that female leaders are incapable.

Acham also emphasized the importance of parental support, as many parents currently frustrate young female leaders.

Advocates said it is crucial to address the challenges faced by female student leaders, including parental discouragement and societal biases.

By providing support, mentorship, and inclusive environments, these young ladies can be empowered to take on leadership roles and achieve their full potential.