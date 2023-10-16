Former Forum For Democratic Change (FDC) national chairman ambassador Wasswa Birigwa has revealed that by jumping over the party headquarters fence in Najjanankumbi, he was saving the party from wrong hands.

He made the revelation on Monday during an interview on NBS Television.

Late July, Birigwa appeared in a viral video clip scaling down the party offices fence after being held hostage for hours by unidentified individuals.

At the time, Birigwa had scheduled a press conference before being intercepted and locked in the FDC offices allegedly on orders of party’s general secretary Nathan Nandala Mafabi.

Speaking to NBS Television’s Simon Njala, Birigwa has said he is contented with whatever he did on the dramatic day because it helped him steal the party’s heart from wrong people and take it to the right ones.

”When they forced me to jump, it wasn’t me who jumped. I was saving the party. I went with the party, the heart of the party. The heart, I took it with me that day, and delivered it to the people who own the party, and that’s why I got happy that I was able to do what I did. I don’t even know why God is so good to give me the strength to do what I did, the consistency in my belief.” Birigwa said on Monday.

He says he played his part and that now, it is up to the owners of the struggling opposition party to bring back old days of glory.

”In fact, rather than me saying let’s reach out to Najjanankumbi, it’s let us reach out for the owners, the founding fathers who ought to sit down and decide what’s the way forward.” he said.

In the aftermath of the dramatic incident, Birigwa told journalists that it had been the party president Patrick Amuriat and Nandala Mafabi who orchestrated his captivity.

However, Nandala Mafabi later came out to dismiss the allegations, suggesting that Birigwa stage-managed his captivity to gain public and media sympathy.