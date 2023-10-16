Jimmy Akena, the embattled president of the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), has made a strong statement, vowing to protect the party with his own life.

He believes that there are individuals who do not want to see the progress of the party.

Akena’s remarks come after the Supreme Court ruled against him, removing him from office.

The court stated that there were no exceptional circumstances that warranted hearing an application without first obtaining the leave of the Court of Appeal, as requested by UPC and its electoral commission.

The Supreme Court’s ruling followed a 2015 decision by the High Court that declared Akena as not the legitimate UPC president and removed him from office.

Unsatisfied with this decision, UPC and its electoral commission appealed to the Court of Appeal.

In 2020, the Court of Appeal also ruled that Akena was illegally holding office as UPC president, as there had never been lawful elections organised by the party.

In a media statement in Kampala, Akena expressed his determination to stay and defend the party.

He compared UPC to his own child, saying he would do anything to protect it.

” I am going to defend this party using all my abilities,”he said.

Despite efforts from those pushing him out, he vowed to ensure that UPC continues to exist and is represented at all levels of local government in Uganda.

He explained that the case stemmed from a 2015 High Court ruling filed by the late Joseph Bossa, who was then the Vice President of UPC during Olara Otunnu’s term.

Bossa contested Akena’s election as party president and requested a Judicial Review against UPC and the UPC Electoral Commission.

The High Court Judge Yasin Nyanzi found that Akena’s election violated the UPC Constitution and ordered new elections in compliance with the party’s constitution.

Unsatisfied with the ruling, UPC appealed to the Court of Appeal in 2016 and obtained a stay of execution of the High Court’s orders.

In July 2020, Prof.Kakonge applied to replace Joseph Bossa, and a hearing for the case began.

During the hearing, an application was made to the Court of Appeal, requesting the vacation of the stay of execution order of the High Court in Matovu’s favour, as well as an interim order staying the Delegates Conference Akena had convened.

The Court of Appeal granted the second and third orders.

Akena explained that the party was served with the order after the delegates conference had already taken place and elected the party president for the 2020-2025 term.

Dissatisfied, UPC appealed to the Supreme Court to stay the execution of the orders.

However, the Supreme Court stated that an appeal should have been made to the Court of Appeal first, unless exceptional circumstances could be proven.

Akena emphasised that UPC was able to access its bank account and participate in the 2021 general rlections, returning members of parliament, LCV chairmen, municipal mayors, LC3 chairpersons, and councilors at district, municipal, and sub-county levels.

He also mentioned a contempt of court case filed in the Court of Appeal on August 10, 2020, which sought declarations that the Delegates Conference held on August 1, 2020, was in contempt of a court order, and that the resolutions and decisions taken at the conference, including the election of the party president, were null and void.

However, this contempt case was dismissed by the Court of Appeal.

Akena called on all UPC members to continue mobilising for the upcoming elections and to start preparing and mobilizing for the 2026 Elections.

He announced that the National Council would soon convene to set clear activities in motion for the 2026 election.