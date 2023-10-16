Security have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which an explosive device found in a church’s public address system in Butambala.

According to the joint security spokesperson, Fred Enanga, Police in Butambala was on Saturday called by one Sam Kamomo, the senior pastor for Raising gospel church in Kibibi after finding suspicious items in a consignment of public address system he had received as a donation from a well-wisher.

“Kamolo, who is also the owner of the church was all along expecting a consignment of electronics in form of three speakers, microphones and other items for the church choir which were a donation from a well-wisher. On Saturday, the pastor received one Ssemwanga who delivered the consignment in a vehicle,” Enanga said.

He noted that the person who had sent the donation didn’t identify themselves whereas the number plate of the vehicle was not noted down by the pastor.

“When he opened the package, he a saw small box that raised suspicion and alerted police in Butambala. We evacuated worshipers,” Enanga said.

He noted that when the counter-terrorism team reached, sniffer dogs established the presence of explosive materials in speakers and microphones and on safe detonation, they found a metallic food flask containing powder-like chemicals.

According to security, Semwanga had given a similar donation to a nearby church but on examination, there was no explosive.

Enanga said the joint security team of JAAT, Crime Intelligence Directorate and Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence have since arrested a 20-year-old man from whose home they recovered a laptop, solar panels, phones and motorcycle battery among other items.

“We inform the public that whereas the country is peaceful, we have a few pockets of threats arising from the ADF. There are ADF elements who filtered into the country following the ongoing operation against them in DRC but we assure Ugandans that as joint security agencies, we are continuing to respond to mitigate any forms of terrorism.”

President Museveni on Sunday said due to the heavy fire against them inside Congo, ADF fighters have started fleeing DRC back to Uganda.

He noted that these elements are responsible for an ambush last week in which a trailer was waylaid, two of its occupants shot dead and the vehicle set ablaze in Kasese.

“As a consequence, the terrorists are running from Congo which they thought was heaven and re-entering Uganda and trying to commit some random terrorist acts,” Museveni said.

“The public is, therefore, alerted to look out for strange people that come to your area. Report them to the police that are nearest to you.”

Museveni asked the public to also be cautious of relatives that have been away for a long time and suddenly return.

“They may be part of the terrorists.”

The UPDF has since December 2021 carried attacks on ADF hideouts inside DRC in a joint operations with the Congolese army.

According to the Ugandan army, at least 500 ADF fighters including several senior commanders have been killed whereas catches of weapons have been recovered and abductees rescued .

The operation has also seen several ADF camps destroyed.

The DRC government recently allowed the UPDF to extend its area of operation to ensure they go after the ADF fighters wherever they flee to inside DRC.

It is these new areas that the UPDF is currently targeting with fighter bombers.