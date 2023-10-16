The Ministry of Education has issued a directive stopping schools from throwing fees defaulters out of the examination room as the Uganda Certificate of Education exams kick off.

Addressing journalists on Monday, UNEB spokesperson, Jennifer Kalule said the S.4 exams kicked off successfully in various centres around the country.

She however noted that they registered several cases of candidates who had been stopped from doing exams over fees balance.

“There were several complaints by parents who reported the matter to school after candidates were stopped from sitting exams. Police informed us and got in touch with the Ministry of Education especially the director for basic education Ismail Mulindwa who helped intervene in these cases,” Kalule said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The director has issued a directive to schools to allow all candidates including those who have not yet paid fees to sit for ongoing exams and later UNEB will withhold results until fees is paid in full.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, the UNEB Executive Director, Dan Odongo asked school heads and directors to be humane by allowing candidates who haven’t yet paid fees to sit for exams.

“We request heads of centres to avoid the act of pulling candidates out of examination rooms in the course of the examination due to fees issues. The board will work with the schools to put in place measures to assist them in recovering their fees even after the examination has been done by a defaulting candidate,” Odongo said.

He however encouraged parents to address the issue of school fees balances with the heads of schools early enough, to avoid the scenario where candidates are inconvenienced by the school heads on account of non-payment of the fees.

Speaking on Monday, the UNEB spokesperson, said schools can later provide details of the candidates who have not paid schools fees so that the results are withheld until they clear the arrears.

“The schools should ask parents and candidates sign an MOU showing how they are to pay the fees balances but allow them sit for exams.”