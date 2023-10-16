By Diannah Nsabagasani

A shocking turn of events revealed the disturbing truth behind two missing persons cases reported by Muhindo Jackson, one of whom was his own wife.

What initially seemed like mysterious disappearances has now been unveiled as a heart-wrenching double homicide.

Muhindo Jackson had everyone believing that his wife had mysteriously vanished, as time passed, suspicion turned to him.

After thorough investigation, authorities made a chilling discovery – Jackson had murdered his wife in January, and the other missing person was his own brother.

The chilling details of these crimes are still emerging, but the gravity of Jackson’s deception is clear. What could lead a man to such shocking acts, including killing his wife and brother while pretending to be innocent?

Authorities are working to uncover the full story, seeking justice for the victims and understanding the motives behind these terrible acts.

The Rwenzori East Community is left in disbelief, coming to terms with the unsettling fact that someone they believed was a victim was, in reality, the perpetrator of a terrible double murder.