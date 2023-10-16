In a significant operation, joint security forces in Karamoja have impounded a total of 395 bags of charcoal at the Kokeris checkpoint along the Moroto-Soroti road, Napak District.

The charcoal intended for different destinations were concealed in trucks moving out of Karamoja.

The four trucks involved in the illegal transportation of charcoal were identified as UAX 210H, driven by Mawejje Amuza from Mbale city; UBE 556T, driven by Gimesi Samuel from Sironko; UAU 994D, driven by Waingolo Adam, also from Sironko; and UBG 612M, driven by Odongo James, hailing from Abim District.

The joint security forces are actively enforcing Presidential Executive Order Number 3, issued on May 19, 2023, which restricts and regulates the trade and movement of charcoal in certain regions to curb deforestation and environmental degradation. The seizure of the bags of charcoal underscores their commitment to upholding this order.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Longole, Karamoja Police Spokesperson in a statement, emphasized the importance of adhering to the presidential executive order, saying, “We will continue to take swift action against individuals who violate the restrictions placed on the transportation and trade of charcoal. Our vigilance remains unwavering.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspects involved in the smuggling operation are now under police custody, awaiting the completion of investigations and the subsequent processing of their cases to be presented in the courts of law.

In recent month National Forest aauthorities have worked closely with the Police and the court to ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable, while the impounded charcoal is auctioned to the general public at reduced rates.

The community is advised to respect and comply with the presidential executive order and refrain from engaging in illegal activities related to the trade of charcoal.

The joint security forces have applauded their personnel at the checkpoints for their unwavering resilience and dedication in enforcing the law and protecting the environment.

“We applaud our personnel at the checkpoints for the extra vigilance.”, Mike Longole Said.