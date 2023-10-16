President Yoweri Museveni has emphasised the critical need for unity among the Bamasaaba. The president made the clarion call at the inauguration of Umukuka we Bamasaaba III, Jude Mkike Mudoma.

Museveni also urged cultural institutions to combat harmful cultural practices that curtail human rights.

The president’s message was delivered by Vice President Rtd Maj. Jessica Alupo.

It was a joyous moment as Bamasaaba and well-wishers gathered at Bumitoto cultural grounds for the inauguration of Umukuka we Bamasaaba III, Jude Mike Mudoma.

ADVERTISEMENT

The historic event attracted natives, a delegation of Bamasaba from neighbouring Kenya, and representatives from other cultural institutions and governments.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the message presented by the Vice President. The Head of State congratulated the Umukuka. And the people of Masaaba land upon the milestone. Museveni urged the new Umukuka to foster unity and preserve the cultural heritage as envisaged in the Cultural Institutions Act.

Museveni also called upon cultural leaders to confront and rectify harmful cultural practices that violate human rights.

“It is important to note that there are some cultural practices that are regressive and therefore need to be changed or adjusted” adding that “such cultural practices include female genital mutilation, cattle rustling, early marriages, wife inheritance etc, ” Museveni said.

Gender and culture state minister Peace Mutuuzo urged the cultural leader to devise measures to curb teenage pregnancies that marr Imbalu festivities.

“As we congratulate you today we emphasise the task ahead including uniting the people,” said Mutuzo adding that “as we practice our culture and customs we protect the lives of vulnerable persons, specifically the youth and most importantly the girl child”

The Minister added. During Imbalu we have seen little girls roaming around for days away from home without knowing how protected they are as they move with the drums. HIV is on the rise, early marriages are on the rise, school dropout is on the rise and unfortunately, it affects more of the young girls and the boys” Mutuzo emphasised.

Ambassador Walimbwa Ppeke, the Prime of Inzu Ya Masaaba, appealed to the President to fulfil his 2019 pledge to compensate Mbale District for the Bugema Barracks land to enable Inzu Ya Masaaba to retain the land for the development of cultural institutions.

In his inaugural address to his subjects, Umukuka Jude Mudoma pledged unwavering service to the Bamasaba. He also extended an open invitation to leaders who contested for the same position to collaborate with his administration.

The new cultural leader also appealed to the president for means of transport and to fulfil the pledge of 250 cows to the cultural institution in 2010.

Inzu yamaasaba was established in 2010 with the objective of fostering unity and as a custodian of the cultural heritage.