The unending walkout of parliament is increasingly becoming a major concern in the 11th Parliament.

And following last week’s walkout by the opposition legislators, questions arise as to how far they can go and whether it’s the only means to address their concerns.

Opposition National Unity Platform Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi says there is a need to have sanity and fairness, to curb the walkouts and give taxpayers value for money.

On Tuesday, Opposition legislators walked out of the plenary sitting in Parliament, protesting the alleged arrest and detention of their leaders and supporters. These also condemned the behaviour of the security forces, stating that it contradicts the principles of Uganda’s independence.

What is however not clear, is how this approach is helping the opposition to resolve the issues at hand. Members of the National Unity platform in Parliament vow to use all possible avenues and not limited to protests to demand justice for their people.

The aggrieved members believe that parliament should pay more attention to debating key issues affecting citizens. While the legislators demand time for issues affecting the common man, it’s the layman who again suffers whenever they walk out.

Other legislators believe their colleagues can use other mechanisms to address their concerns other than walking out of sittings, even without substantive justification.

Veteran legislators and lawyer Wandera Ogalo says walkout, per se, is part of the parliamentary culture and a bona fide way of expressing the discontent of the opposition.

On Independence Day the police and military forces raided the NUP party headquarters in Kamwokya, preventing party leadership from addressing the nation.