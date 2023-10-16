Locals in Gulu City received a healthy dose of Enjoyments over the weekend as Bell Lager delivered a mini-ObaFest experience at Kweyo Village ahead of the first-ever ObaFest that is happening this Sunday, October, 22 at Jahazi Pier.

The Gulu experience featured unmatched entertainment from top local acts like Pato Loverboy, Pretty B, the Dance Masters Troupe and Eezy who were supported by MCs Mercy, Young Moni and Lucky.

Bell Lager’s Obafest is a beer festival to celebrate East African cuisine, music, and culture, and the Gulu experience gave the city’s residents a taste of what the festival will deliver, including serving cuisines from South Sudan, group games like matatu, ludo, snakes and ladders among others, and of course cold Bell Lager to keep the good times flowing.

One of the exciting elements of the experience was a mini parade that followed a convoy of Bell Lager-branded matatus – a popular means of public transport in Kenya that is known for their varying designs and upbeat music – as they rolled into the city to usher in the experience.

Speaking about the experience, Grace Amme, the Bell Lager brand manager, “Gulu was truly a vibe and just a taste of what we have in store for the consumers this Sunday at Jahazi Pier. ObaFest will be a first-of-its-kind celebration of beer, culture and all that makes us proud to be

East African.”