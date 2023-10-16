There is a prevalent belief that breast sucking can serve as a remedy to reduce the chances of developing breast cancer, but oncologists are stressing that this notion is unfounded.

These say, distinguishing breastfeeding from breast sucking is imperative, urging people to understand the difference.

Breast feeding and breast sucking have been one of the most common controversies around the different parts of the country, with many people engaging in the acts.

The myth in question, revolves around the belief that breast sucking can act as a remedy for reducing the chances of developing breast cancer. Experts say, breast feeding and breast sucking are entirely distinct, urging the public to dispel this myth.

According to figures from the Uganda Cancer Institute, Uganda is currently grappling with a growing burden of breast cancer. Breast cancer is one the most frequently diagnosed cancers in Ugandan women with statistics showing a significant portion of breast cancer cases are detected at advanced stages, limiting treatment options and overall survival rates.

Rusia Orikiriza, is a stage four breast cancer survivor who has battled more than five cancers that all originated from breast cancer.

Rusia’s journey, begun on the 17th of January 2022, when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. According to Doctors, the cancer tumors in the breast, had spread through her other body parts to her spine vertebra eating up her bones.

Doctors would later reveal that she would only live for one month.

Rusia notes that for days, her body lay paralyzed, rendering her unable to perform the simplest of tasks.

Doctors initially predicted her demise to be in July of the same year. However, against all odds, Rusia’s family embarked on a journey of hope and healing. They sought further treatment in India, and what unfolded was nothing short of miracles. Today, Rusia stands tall on her own two feet, having achieved a full recovery.

According to oncologists, breast cancer is a malignant condition that originates in the breast tissue. It primarily affects women but can occur in men as well but on rare occasions. The disease presents in various forms, as explained by experts.

Regular breast self-exams and clinical breast examinations by healthcare professionals are fundamental for early detection. Mammography is an essential screening tool for women over 40, and genetic counseling can be considered for individuals with a family history of the disease.

The Breast Cancer awareness month serves as a reminder that collective awareness and action is important in reducing the burden of breast cancer.

Orikiriza is a standing survivor of breast, meaning that, if detected early, one can survive.

Current figures from a 2020 research indicate that Uganda had 2640 new cases of breast cancer with 1370 breathing their last. But medics say the remedy rests early cancer screening before it causes symptoms and once it’s detected it may be easier to treat successfully.