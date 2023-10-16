In a weekend filled with exhilarating sports action, the Bunyoro kingdom played host to two remarkable events sponsored by MTN, showcasing the kingdom’s vibrant athletic spirit. The day commenced with a thrilling bicycle race at Sir Tito Winyi Primary School in Kikuube district, followed by the culminating Bunyoro Kitara kingdom Enganda football tournament in Buhaguzi county, Kikuube district.

Bicycle Race: Spinning Wheels and Determination

The bicycle race, co-sponsored by MTN and the Bunyoro kingdom, witnessed hundreds of participants from all walks of life coming together to celebrate the thrill of cycling. Mr. Robert Rukahemura, the kingdom minister in charge of cultural affairs, expressed his gratitude for the successful partnership between MTN and the Bunyoro kingdom, emphasizing the impact it has had on the region’s development.

MTN’s unwavering support for numerous projects in the kingdom has not gone unnoticed. Rukahemura urged the community to embrace these sporting events as a means of nurturing their talents. The results of the Men’s and Women’s categories were as follows:

Men’s Category:

Steven Mugisa Charles Nuwagaba Barnabas Kibirige Cleaphus Mugisa Musa Ramathan

Women’s Category:

Juliet Kugonza Eseza Asaba Sylvia Alinaitwe Nasimbwa Justine Alinda Peace Purity

Enganda Football Tournament: A Show of Skill and Unity

The Bunyoro Kitara kingdom Enganda football tournament, organized in collaboration with MTN Uganda, aimed to unearth and nurture the talents of the youth. Mr. Gerald Baleke, the Buhaguzi county chief, addressed the registered clans, emphasizing the importance of discipline and unity among participants.

He underlined the significance of these competitions, not only in identifying promising talents but also in promoting physical well-being and preventing diseases. In a dramatic turn of events, the defending champions, Abazira Abafunjo Abaligira, failed to qualify from the district level, setting the stage for an intense showdown among the clans.

The competing clans and their results were as follows:

Abazira Abafunjo Abaligira 2:2 Abaranzi (5:4 in penalties) A hard-fought match that concluded with Abazira Abafunjo Abaligira securing their place in the finals.

Abasengya 1:1 Abachwezi (3:2 in penalties) A closely contested match that ended with Abasengya’s victory in penalties.

Abasengya 2:2 Abazira (4:3 in penalties) Abasengya displayed their resilience by emerging victorious in another penalty shootout.

The Abasengya clan ultimately triumphed, earning the coveted title of Kikuube district winners and securing a spot in the finals, which will be held in Hoima City.

As both events concluded successfully, the Bunyoro kingdom and MTN continue to foster a community united by their love for sports and dedication to the development of local talent. These endeavors not only bring the kingdom closer but also promote a healthy and active lifestyle among its people.