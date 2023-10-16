A contentious debate is brewing in the hallowed halls of Uganda’s Parliament as lawmakers grapple with the proposed shillings 240.9 billion bailout relief for embattled business magnate Patrick Bitature.

The controversy has ignited a fierce debate among the legislators, with some vowing to thwart the bailout while others insist on its necessity.

The relief package, which amounts to a staggering $66 million, was recently greenlit by the cabinet, sparking outrage and passionate arguments within the legislative body.

The funds are intended to serve as a lifeline for Bitature, who finds himself mired in a $35 million debt to Vantage Mezzanine, a South African-based company.

The leaked report that cabinet approved this deal sent shockwaves across social media platforms, fuelling discussions on the government’s priorities in providing financial support to struggling entities.

Feta Geoffrey, the representative of Ayivu County in West Nile region, emerged as a prominent voice against the bailout.

He pointed out that Patrick Bitature’s Electromaxx company had consistently failed to provide electricity to the West Nile region, despite receiving quarterly payments.

Geoffrey emphasised that Bitature’s failure to deliver on essential services had plunged West Nile into darkness, and questioned why the government was showing such favoritism.

Geoffrey Feta Ayivu stated, “This is the government you have to defend on the radio against the opposition, but they cannot consider paying shillings 9.7 billion to ordinary tobacco farmers who are struggling with debt and losing their properties.”

Feta continued, “I am waiting for this document to come to the floor of Parliament. I am NRM, and I want to assure the government that I will reject this proposal because this is the time to stand with my people, who voted for me overwhelmingly.”

Maurice Kibalya of Bugabula South echoed the sentiment, expressing concerns over the government’s preferential treatment of certain individuals and businesses. He raised questions about the transparency of the bailout process and said,

“Unless we, as Parliament, put a stop to this practice of bailing out friends, relatives, and in-laws, this government is doomed.”

However, there are legislators who support the proposed bailout, emphasizing the positive impact Bitature’s ventures have had on the economy.

Michael Mawanda, representing Igara East, and Naigaga Mariam from Namutumba district, defended the move, highlighting that Bitature’s businesses had provided employment opportunities for many Ugandans.

The fate of Patrick Bitature’s bailout now hangs in the balance, as Parliament is set to deliberate on this contentious issue, with lawmakers deeply divided over the government’s financial lifeline for the struggling business tycoon.