A climate action lobby group has called on the World Bank to halt its financing of fossil fuels and instead invest in nuclear energy.

The plea was made by RePlanetAfrica, a grassroots movement dedicated to addressing climate change, during the launch of their “SwitchOnAfrica” campaign.

The group have decided to intensively cover the campaign for six months to ensure maximum impact and success within a shorter timeline.

The campaign aims to generate investment for large-scale clean energy projects, advocate for policies that reduce power costs, raise awareness about the benefits of renewable energy, and support local communities in adopting sustainable energy practices.

Patricia Nanteza, the director of RePlanet Africa, urged the World Bank to significantly increase its investments in African governments, as they are crucial partners in achieving widespread electrification.

She emphasised the need for the African Union to include nuclear energy in its energy mix, alongside wind, hydro, and solar power.

Nanteza explained that while solar and wind energy sources are beneficial, their intermittent nature poses challenges.

She argued for the addition of nuclear energy to provide a stable power supply.

RePlanet Africa also called upon the World Bank and other development agencies to cease financing fossil fuels.

Despite the World Bank’s promise to redirect its financing towards renewable energy, Nanteza highlighted that the institution continues to fund fossil fuel projects.

Preserving forests was another critical aspect of the campaign.

Uganda, for instance, heavily relies on wood fuel, such as firewood and charcoal, which contributes to deforestation.

Nanteza emphasised that the depletion of forests not only impacts timber resources but also leads to health issues caused by indoor air pollution, particularly affecting women and endangering children.

To address these concerns, she urged the government to implement a subsidy for cooking gas, providing an alternative to charcoal.

Peter Wambogo Mugirya, a climate activist, emphasised the importance of introducing accessible, affordable, and sustainable energy sources to replace charcoal and tree cutting, highlighting the need for biogas and other clean energy solutions.

RePlanet Africa’s call for reconsideration of Greenpeace’s opposition to carbon-free nuclear power was also mentioned.

While Greenpeace has taken legal action against the European Commission regarding the inclusion of nuclear energy in sustainable investments, the lobby group argued that this opposition could hinder African countries’ pursuit of nuclear energy for their own development.

They emphasised that nuclear power emits minimal carbon dioxide during operation and can supplement renewable energy sources to ensure energy stability and security for African communities.

RePlanet Africa is a leading organization dedicated to promoting sustainable energy solutions throughout Africa.

They strive to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy, improve access to electricity, and contribute to the preservation of African forests through innovative initiatives, strategic partnerships, and resource mobilization.