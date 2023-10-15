Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has asked deputy speaker of Parliament , Thomas Tayebwa to refer Gen Katumba Wamala to the rules, privileges and discipline committee for his involvement in the altercation with Zaake during the heated 2017 debate on the age limit bill.

Ssemujju argued that if Zaake is being scrutinized for his defamatory remarks, then the person who had previously attempted to physically harm him should also face an investigation.

“If we are addressing issues of causing harm to one another, we have a General here who nearly killed Zaake. So, as we take action against Zaake for whatever he may have said, we should also take action against the one who was assaulting him and is still present among us,” said Ssemujju.

Thomas Tayebwa was compelled to adjourn Parliament until the following week after some MPs attempted to attack Zaake, accusing him of making defamatory remarks against Rakai District Woman MP, Juliet Kyinyamatama.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition MPs intervened to protect Zaake from being assaulted.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the NRM female MPs noticed Zaake leaving the Parliament chambers, they ambushed him in an attempt to physically assault him.

However, the Seargent at Arms and some opposition MPs rescued Zaake and escorted him out.

The deputy speaker referred Zaake to Parliament’s Rules, Privileges, and Discipline Committee to investigate him regarding the alleged derogatory remarks made towards Kyinyamatama.

On Thursday afternoon, chaos erupted in the House when Kyinyamatama accused Zaake of defaming her and using derogatory language while visiting her constituency on Independence Day.

“The Honorable Zaake visited my constituency and used defamatory words against me. I cannot mention the remarks here, and I request that the ICT department plays the video,” the tearful Kyinyamatama told Parliament.

Although the deputy speaker initially ruled that the matter be referred to the rules, privileges, and discipline committee, where all the evidence could be presented, Kyinyamatama insisted that the video clip be played on the floor of the House.

This was the third instance where Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake has faced disciplinary action.

He had previously been referred to the disciplinary committee for using social media to attack the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among.

Consequently, he was dismissed from his position as a parliamentary commissioner but challenged the decision in court.

In 2017, Zaake sustained injuries during a brawl that erupted in Parliament as fellow opposition lawmakers protested the introduction of the controversial age limit motion.

In a video, Zaake was seen throwing chairs at rival MPs, after which former army commander Gen. Katumba confronted him and engaged in physical altercation.

However, Katumba denied assaulting Zaake, who maintains that the soldier punched him.