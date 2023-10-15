The Petroleum Authority of Uganda has announced lifting the suspension on works at the Kingfisher Development Area(KFDA) paying way for the resumption of operations.

“This step has been taken after rigorous examination of all standard procedures to ensure that the health and safety requirements are being robustly implemented by all contractors and sub-contractors. The Authority has reviewed and realigned the safety protocols with the operator for overall improvement in the HSE culture and practices during operations,” Ernest Rubondo, the Executive Director of the Petroleum Authority of Uganda said in a brief statement.

Drilling activities by China National Offshore Oil Corporation(CNOOC) were last week stopped over safety concerns following a fatal accident at the Kingfisher oil field.

In the motor accident on October, 6, a security guard was crashed as he opened the gate of contractor’s camp in Buhuka, Kyangwali in Kikuube district.

The security guard was crashed as he opened the gate after searching the truck.

Consequently, the Petroleum Authority of Uganda directed the halting of the field activities as a safety measure.

However, according to PAU, the resumption follows institution of additional preliminary safety measures and enhancement of an overall strategy on contractor health, safety and environmental management.

“The Petroleum Authority of Uganda is satisfied that the agreed procedures, when implemented, will ensure the safety and well-being for all during the oil and gas operations.”

Currently, the overall progress of works at Kingfisher Oil Development Field stands at 53% and when finished, the Kingfisher oilfield is expected to produce 40,000 barrels each day when production is at its peak.