Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, the Mufti of Uganda, has raised concern over what he termed as a tendency by the Western world to turn a blind eye and a deaf ear to the suffering of the Palestinians, despite claiming to champion human rights.

He made the remarks after leading Friday prayers at the National Mosque in Old Kampala.

Mubaje condemned the loss of lives and destruction inflicted upon the Palestinians by the Israeli government due to the ongoing bombardments.

Expressing his dismay at the ongoing conflict between the Palestinians and Israel,Mubaje highlighted Israel’s relentless assault on the Palestinians and forced territorial evictions, including the targeted destruction of the Masjid Al-Aqsa, the third holiest Islamic sanctuary and the first Qiblah in Jerusalem, which was captured from the Palestinians in 1967.

“We are well aware of the history of Israel and Palestine.The Israeli people initially arrived as refugees, but gradually encroached on Palestinian lands, leaving them with less than ten percent of their territories,”he said.

“The worst part of their plan is the complete annihilation of the Palestinians. The world has witnessed their merciless killing of innocent people, including babies, women, the elderly, and other vulnerable individuals.”

Calling upon all Ugandan Muslim faithful, Mubaje urged continuous special prayers for the suffering Palestinian people.

He also encouraged Muslims to adhere to the security measures directed by President Museveni, especially in light of the enforcement of national security in all areas, including places of worship like mosques and churches.

Mubaje also mentioned an organised trip that took place in the Albertine region of Uganda, covering Bunyoro, where top religious leaders under the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) familiarized themselves with ongoing oil exploration, extraction, and the construction of a massive airport.

Highlighting the progress of these projects, Mubaje explained that their aim is to establish industries for the production of gas, money, fertilizers, petrol, kerosene, clothing, and crude oil for export, among other expected products.

The gathering concluded with special prayers dedicated to the souls of thousands of Palestinian martyrs, including those who have suffered severe injuries.

These prayers were led by Sheikh Abdu Obeid Kamulegeya of the UMSC Shura Council.