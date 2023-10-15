Police in Bombo and Luweero districts are looking for a man who stabbed his lover to death for allegedly stealing his pants when they broke up.

This incident happened on Friday at Kasala village Kasala parish Makulubita sub county in Luwero district.

Police identified the deceasrd as Jane Kyoshabire aged 26 years old, a Munyankole from Rwendahi village, Kayenje parish in Ntungamo district.

According to police, the yet to be identified man was once married to the sister of the deceased and were staying at Bukekele village but later separated.

It alleged that recently the suspect invited his sister in law (now the late) that he had secured for her a job however when she came all the way from Ntungamo district, the suspect told her that the employer did not want Banyankole for the job.

“They then fell in love but on October 8, the deceased got a job as maid at the home of a one Dorothy Nalubwama but the suspect kept following her claiming that the woman moved away with his underwear,” police said in a statement.

It is said that this matter was amicably settled between the two on October 12 before the LC 1 chairperson of Kasala village and the suspect promised not to stalk her again.

“However, on Friday at around 4pm the suspect reportedly went to the workplace of the deceased claiming that he had not had slept and that he wanted her back. He grabbed her and a fight ensued between the couple and the suspect stabbed the woman with a knife twice in the stomach and he ran away to unknown place,” police said

Police was tipped off and a case of murder by stabbing was registered at Luwero and relevant statements were recorded from witnesses as the body was conveyed to Mulago city mortuary for postmortem examination.

While at the scene, police carried out community policing and people were advised to stop taking the law into their hands instead they should report to all government authorities.